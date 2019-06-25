The Vitalize Hair System Will Repair Your Hair

| 06.25.19
If your hair has been feeling dry and damaged the Vitalize hair system is perfect for you. Sybil Wilkes talks to Celebrity dermatologist, Dr. Wendy Roberts about what Vitalize can do for you.

Sybil dyes her hair and because of it her hair felt dry and damaged, but she explains Vitalize has helped tremendously.

Dr. Roberts explains that the Vitalize Hair System “keeps our hair in the most natural healthy state,” despite everything we do to our hair that is very drying and breaking.

Dr. Roberts says the purpose of the hair system is to, “stimulate nourish and boost.” Learn more at ThinEdges.com

