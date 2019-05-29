There Is A Cure For Your Hair Loss Issue

If You Missed It
| 05.29.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

As we age, sometimes we notice our edges are thinning. This is called Traction Alopecia and it can be caused by the stress we put on our hair, like braids, beads, tight ponytails, or relaxers.

Dermatologist Dr. Wendy Roberts says there are signs to pay attention to before your hair begins to fall out. Itching is the earliest sign, “your hair is saying ‘something is wrong’ and then you see the breakage” she says. Lucky for us the Vitalize system can help!

Dr. Roberts uses their products in her office and says, “I’ve gotten great results,” she emphasizes, “using the three part system you cannot go wrong.”

The product can also be used as a preventative product. Since it’s all natural it’s safe for everyone.

Visit Thinedges.com for more information.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

doctor , hair loss , TJMS , Vitalize

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close