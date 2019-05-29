There Is A Cure For Your Hair Loss Issue

As we age, sometimes we notice our edges are thinning. This is called Traction Alopecia and it can be caused by the stress we put on our hair, like braids, beads, tight ponytails, or relaxers.

Dermatologist Dr. Wendy Roberts says there are signs to pay attention to before your hair begins to fall out. Itching is the earliest sign, “your hair is saying ‘something is wrong’ and then you see the breakage” she says. Lucky for us the Vitalize system can help!

Dr. Roberts uses their products in her office and says, “I’ve gotten great results,” she emphasizes, “using the three part system you cannot go wrong.”

The product can also be used as a preventative product. Since it’s all natural it’s safe for everyone.

Visit Thinedges.com for more information.

