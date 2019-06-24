Russ Parr Show Trending
Tyler Perry Is Bringing A White House Drama To BET

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Tyler Perry is known for his series on the OWN Network, but now he is taking his talents over to BET. According to reports, Perry is bringing a White House drama called The Oval to BET as a part of his deal with Viacom.

The Oval follows the new first family as they move into the White House. They seem to be the perfect family to lead the country, but they aren’t as innocent as they seem. The family is bringing more scandal to the White House than ever before. The cast includes Ed Quinn, who will play President Hunter Franklin, Kron Moore, who plays the First Lady Victoria Franklin, Paige Hurd, who will portray the rebellious daughter Gayle King and Daniel Croix Henderson who plays the President’s troubled son Jason Franklin.

No word on when the series will premiere but photography will begin this summer.

“I’ve been hard at work on The Oval and can’t wait to share this story with audiences,” Perry said in a statement. “I’ve set out to create a show that tells the story of a family placed in the White House by people of power while also highlighting the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence.”

Besides The Oval, Perry will also be producing two comedy specials, a drama and a holiday special for BET.

This story was originally published on madamenoire.com

 

Tyler Perry Is Bringing A White House Drama To BET was originally published on getuperica.com

