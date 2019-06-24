Mike Epps is a married man … again. The comedian/actor jumped the broom on Sunday with his fiancée Kyra Robinson in a fancy celebration by the beach.

Epps and Robinson, a TV producer, made it legal in front of their respective families as well as celebrity friends on Sunday at the luxurious Pelican Hills Resort in Newport Beach, California.

This is marriage number two for Epps; he and his ex-wife, Mechelle Epps, finalized their divorce in September 2017. They have two children together.

Some of the celeb friends in attendance included Snoop Dogg, his wife Shante Broadus and Cedric The Entertainer, who skipped the BET Awards to be there.

By the way, T.I., who did attend the BET Awards and presented a posthumous award to Nipsey Hussle’s family, showed up to Mike and Kyra’s wedding after leaving the awards ceremony in L.A.

As far as entertainment at the wedding reception, Mike and Kyra took to the dance floor to get closer than close while dancing to the music of The Whispers as well getting their boogie on to Doug E. Fresh’s old school rhymes.

Snoop was impressed with the entertainment for the wedding, and praised Epps for locking down The Whispers.

Just before the wedding kicked off, Snoop got some real good news from Monica (the singer), who told him he won the BET Award for Best Inspirational Gospel Song Award. Specifically, he won for the song, “Blessing Me Again,” ft. Rance Allen. He beat out full time gospel performers including Erica Campbell, Kirk Franklin and Tori Kelly.

After getting the news, Snoop gave a shout out to his fans and thanked BET for the award.

He also made sure to proclaim, “God is good.”

Mike and Kyra have been dating for nearly two years. The couple went public with their relationship 6 months after his divorce from Mechelle was finalized.

Speaking of which, his divorce settlement has him paying $25K/month to Mechelle for the next 6.5 years, or until she remarries. Plus, he has to come up with $15K/month in child support and the kids’ private school tuition. He also has to split his royalties from his big films like “Hangover“ and “Girls Trip” with Mechelle.

Like they say, it’s cheaper to keep her, but obviously in this case, it wasn’t worth it.

