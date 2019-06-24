Halle Berry’s Home Was Almost Seized By A Delusional Man

A delusional man tried to steal Halle Berry’s home from right under her nose.

Ronald Eugene Griffin had been pursuing Berry’s home since the beginning of this year. TMZreports that he was first seen trespassing on her property in January when her gardener caught him messing with her locks. Griffin returned in March with a locksmith claiming that he was the owner of the house and even had a fake deed to the home. When Berry’s employees saw him trying to get into the home they confronted him, only for Griffin to call the police and accuse them of trespassing on his property. Griffin managed to get one of the locks to the home changed also.

Griffin, 59, has been arrested for charges of procuring and offering a false warranty deed and petty theft. His bail has been set at $36,000.

Griffin didn’t know this was the Oscar-winning actress’ home and Berry had no clue who Griffin was.

