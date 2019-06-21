Todd Tucker Says Taking His Daughter To A Strip Club Is Good Parenting

Todd Tucker is under fire for taking his 23-year-old daughter Kaela to a strip club, but The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is defending his decision against critics, Us Weekly reports.

On Thursday, Tucker shared a video of his 23-year-old daughter, whom he shares with an ex, sipping a drink as a stripper dances behind her.

“@kpt__ watch out for the bootie! Lol!” Tucker captioned the Instagram clip. .

Fans were quick to hit up the comments section of the post and blast the father of two for exposing his daughter to strip club scene.

“This is what you bring your daughter to?? Not cool at all. Yuck,” one person wrote.

A second user added, “Damn!! Wasn’t there anything else for you and your daughter to do? Yikes! Awkward!!”

“What in the daddy day care ,” a third wrote.

Tucker, who also shares son Ace, 3, with his wife and RHOA co-star Kandi Burruss, defended himself to TMZ.

“Me and my daughter been to the strip club before — we’ve been to Magic City, ain’t no big deal,” he explained. “Me and my mom even went to the strip club before. It’s in our genes.”

Tucker noted that “They’re going to go anyway, so why not experience it and have fun with your kids.”

“That’s what we need to do — we need to spend more time with our kids, even if it’s at the strip club,” he said. “It’s not a big deal. They’re going to find out from their friends anyway.”

Do you agree with Tucker’s view on parenting?

Would you take your daughter/son to a strip club? Sound off in the comments below.

