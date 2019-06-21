That’s What I Think: Joe Biden Needs To Sit Down

If You Missed It
| 06.21.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Damon thinks, if Joe Biden is our only hope against Trump then we have no hope. He says Biden was a great “sidekick” for Obama and he was lovable but “it’s too late for Joe Biden to be president.” He’s not exactly young, he’s 76-years-old. At 76 you need to go “sit down somewhere” and you sure don’t need that workload. He says he loves senior citizens and some are highly functional and great people but Damon doesn’t exactly want him “running the country.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

2020 Election , Damon Williams , Joe Biden , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

One thought on “That’s What I Think: Joe Biden Needs To Sit Down

  1. MariAnne Bolton on said:

    OLD, UGLY, WHITE MEN, have been running this Country for HUNDREDS of years!!! NOW it’s time for a change!!!

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close