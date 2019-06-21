Remy Ma Submits Financial Information On Vince Herbert In $360k Legal Battle

After being dragged into Vince Herbert’s $380,000 legal battle, Remy Ma has responded to a subpoena related to money she may have owed Tamar Braxton’s estranged husband, as he once served as the rapper’s manager.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Remy Ma spilled the tea about Herbert’s financial information. Here’s how the publication breaks down the case:

A music company LDNX Records is owed $380,000 from Vince Herbert stemming from a previous lawsuit. They have been trying to collect on the money for over a year. Recently they got creative and tried to see if Herbert was owed money from artists, he worked with, including Lady Gaga and Remy Ma.

In her response to the subpoena, Remy claims to have started working with Herbert in August 2017. She says Herbert was only a temporary consultant and functioned as a personal manager for a short period of time. She hasn’t paid him a dime of anything for 6 months. The rapper also provided information on a Wells Fargo bank Herbert used when she paid him $56k in 2017. LDNX Records is now using that information to try to seize money in it.

Remy Ma handed over all the financial information the court asked for.https://t.co/zOoT1o8PSa — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) June 19, 2019

The company filed court docs last year demanding Herbert be found in contempt (along with Remy, GaGa and Interscope Records) for not paying on $380k that he owes them. The music company won a judgment against Vince in 2017 after suing him over a failed business deal, the report states.

via The Blast:

LDNX accused Gaga, Remy and the record label of failing to provide complete and accurate answers to the information they demanded from the subpoena.

LDNX demanded sanctions against Gaga and Vince, along with Remy. Gaga eventually turned over the requested information and they are no longer seeking sanctions or contempt against her.

The case is ongoing.

