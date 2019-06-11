Tamar Braxton Finds Love, Apologizes For Bad Behavior

These days it seems like Tamar Braxton is in a whole new frame of mind. We say that because, three years after leaving “The Real” – on not the best of circumstances, – she is offering up an apology to her former co-hosts and others.

It went down on Monday. She took to IG to vent and make mea culpas to those she mistreated.

What Braxton did was to post a fun-filled video with her boo, David Adefeso. They’re at an indoor water park with some friends while her song, “Free Fallin,’” just happened to be playing in the background.

Her caption spoke to how Adefeso had given her a newfound understanding of love. Now that her head is in a totally different space these days, she’s looking to make amends to the team back at “The Real” and some other folks, too.

“When all u know and felt is hurt. You hurt,” Braxton, 42, wrote. “Self inflicted and to others are included. From my sisters, the ladies of the real, Iyanla, old and new Friends and whomever else I’ve EVER hurt, from being hurt. Please forgive me.”

“I didn’t know love to show you love,” she continued. “Now I do thanks to my @david.adefeso 🌟.”

Wow. Interesting.

Braxton’s post came shortly after Adefeso also took to Instagram, sharing a lengthy post about his journey with Braxton.

“When I met my @tamarbraxton 12 months ago she was angry, distraught and almost-completely broken,” he captioned a screenshot of his phone which featured a photo of the couple in the background. “She’d lost her family, her friends, her job and was estranged from her mom and sisters who she loves so much.”

“While her behavior was a significant cause of these misfortunes, it took me a while to recognize that there were other equally valid causes, including being repeatedly assaulted by men in her life she trusted (first physically as a child, then emotionally later on in life by deeply aggressive and utterly controlling romantic relationships); finally culminating in the continuing psychological damage brought on by working on a TV show she feels utterly shackled to due to contract terms,” he continued.”

Adefeso went on to explain how he endeavored to be loving, kind and gentle to help Braxton overcome her demons and successfully turn her life around. He then called for “black men who are in relationships with our beautiful black women” to support and protect their partners, especially those who, like Braxton, had experienced “physical and emotional abuse, endemic marginalization, controlling romantic relationships and desertion by black men.”

Braxton replied to Adefeso’s post with gushing words of her own.

“My David. There are no words,” she commented. “Just like the day we met. I’m completely speechless. I’m at our home waiting for you to walk through the door to greet MY KING the way her Queen should. I’ve never known a man to love me AND my scars!! I’ve never even heard of that before.”

“I appreciate your Patience as I continue to work on myself,” she continued. “To be better not only for myself and beans but for YOU!! You are worth leaving my painful, self righteous, self absorbed, attention seeking, sometimes Pathetic past behind. Which is hard because pain, having it or causing it has become comfortable because I only knew the pain. Now I know true love and I’m working really hard to replace that painful ‘fulfillment’ with your unconditional Love and support.”

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: