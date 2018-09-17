If you’re looking for a sign that the relationship between Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert is in their respective rear view mirrors, consider this info. Vince is hospitalized and Tamar’s reaction is basically, “so whatchoo want me to do about it?”
Herbert is reportedly hospitalized with extremely painful gout in his left elbow and so far as we know, Tamar has no plans to visit him.
Vincent has been in the hospital since Thursday, according to TMZ, but she hasn’t said anything about Vince’s medical problem. Supposedly he and Tamar aren’t talking anymore.
Tamar filed for divorce after nearly 9 years of marriage.
If it’ll help, get well soon, Vince.
One thought on “Vince Herbert Hospitalized; Tamar Won’t Visit”
Damn I know things are tumultuous but he is still the father of your son. Don’t have to go for yourself but at least pretend to care and go for Logan. It’s called compassion. And when he’s back on his feet, go back to your corner and continue fighting.