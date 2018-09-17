CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Gossip

Vince Herbert Hospitalized; Tamar Won’t Visit

Leave a comment

If you’re looking for a sign that the relationship between Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert is in their respective rear view mirrors, consider this info. Vince is hospitalized and Tamar’s reaction is basically, “so whatchoo want me to do about it?”

Herbert is reportedly hospitalized with extremely painful gout in his left elbow and so far as we know, Tamar has no plans to visit him.

Vincent has been in the hospital since Thursday, according to TMZ, but she hasn’t said anything about Vince’s medical problem. Supposedly he and Tamar aren’t talking anymore.

Tamar filed for divorce after nearly 9 years of marriage.

If it’ll help, get well soon, Vince.

10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy
13 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

divorce , Tamar , Vince

One thought on “Vince Herbert Hospitalized; Tamar Won’t Visit

  1. Miss E on said:

    Damn I know things are tumultuous but he is still the father of your son. Don’t have to go for yourself but at least pretend to care and go for Logan. It’s called compassion. And when he’s back on his feet, go back to your corner and continue fighting.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close