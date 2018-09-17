Vince Herbert Hospitalized; Tamar Won’t Visit

If you’re looking for a sign that the relationship between Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert is in their respective rear view mirrors, consider this info. Vince is hospitalized and Tamar’s reaction is basically, “so whatchoo want me to do about it?”

Herbert is reportedly hospitalized with extremely painful gout in his left elbow and so far as we know, Tamar has no plans to visit him.

Vincent has been in the hospital since Thursday, according to TMZ, but she hasn’t said anything about Vince’s medical problem. Supposedly he and Tamar aren’t talking anymore.

Tamar filed for divorce after nearly 9 years of marriage.

If it’ll help, get well soon, Vince.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.