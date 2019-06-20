DL Hughley Show Trending
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant

Close-Up Of Woman Applying Deodorant In Underarm Over Gray Background

Source: Iordache Laurentiu / EyeEm / Getty

Summer is right around the corner and with heat and humidity on the menu, you can expect to sweat it out for the next few months.

Well, according to a new survey, an alarming amount of people are opting to leave the deodorant at home. It’s the latest saga in the body battle that’s overtaken social media after a Twitter user posted a poll asking people: Do you wash your legs when you take a shower? Yes or No.

According to the YouGov poll, about 40% of people 18-24 don’t use deodorant at all and haven’t in the last month.  For folks in the 25-34 age range, 31% of people revealed they don’t use it either.

They say the reason is not a lack of personal hygiene, but personal choice–they simply don’t think they need it at all.

What do you think? Should everyone wear deodorant?

 

Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant was originally published on 92q.com

