Gone Viral!
HomeGone Viral!

Detroit Youth Choir Blows Away ‘America’s Got Talent’ Crew; Receives Golden Buzzer [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

The Detroit Youth Choir is headed straight to the “America’s Got Talent” live rounds after performing a rousing rendition of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ “Can’t Hold Us.”

Incorporating high energy, sleek vocals and a bunch of swagger, the Detroit-based group had everyone dancing along including Gabrielle Union, who danced in her seat with a huge smile on her face.

Flint, Michigan native Terry Crews was so blown away with their performance that he pressed the golden buzzer for the massive choir. Before their performance, Crews shared a heartwarming moment with the kids and their choir director Anthony White. Crews got choked up while talking to the group, explaining, “All it takes is one person to believe that you can do it and you have that.”

Watch the full performance above. Trust us, you are going to get chills!

SOURCE

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE 

 

America's Got Talent , Terry Crews

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close