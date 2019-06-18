Tim Allen Accused Of Racism After Old ‘N-Word Interview’ Resurfaces [Video]

A casual and fun discussion about cards sparked debate across social media about whether actor/comedian Tim Allen is a racist.

The drama kicked off Tuesday when Global Grind’s entertainment reporter Xilla Valentine posted a clip of his interview with Tom Hanks and Allen during a “Toy Story 4” junket, and he gave the former props for his knowledge of Spades, a cards game popular among Black folks.

Allen’s lack of knowledge of game left Black Twitter feeling some way – and many criticized his demeanor in the clip, noting that his grouchy attitude seemed to support accusations that he’s a racist.

Tom Hanks is so cool I tested his knowledge of black culture. pic.twitter.com/aGrJdD1Qjh — The All-Mighty Xilla Valentine (@BlogXilla) June 11, 2019

As noted by TooFab, Valentine later shared a longer interview featuring Hanks and retweeted a message that Allen “isn’t as grouchy as he comes off.”

All I got from this is that it pretty much confirmed that Tim Allen is a major lame — World's greatest Sophisto-Pop fan (@ArcEntel) June 11, 2019

Tom Hanks = cool ass white neighbor who shows up at the black neighbors birthday party with a 6 pack for the adults, drinks for the kids & will dance off beat when the cha cha slide comes on. Tim Allen = Shows up & asks if you have a permit for your bounce house. pic.twitter.com/vQmrBb6l0N — 🇹🇹Black🇭🇹Aziz🇳🇬aNANsi🇯🇲 (@Freeyourmindkid) June 12, 2019

Allen began trending on Twitter Wednesday when commenters cited a past interview in which he argued for his right to say the n-word.

Writer Scott Weinberg, who called Allen a “stupid f***ing bigot,” shared a screenshot from the 2013 interview with the Tampa Bay Times, which was referenced in a Daily Mail article.

“I’ve had this argument on stage a million times. I do a movie with Martin Lawrence and pretty soon they’re referring to me, ‘hey, my n—–’s up,’” Allen says in the interview. “So I’m the n—– if I’m around you guys but seven feet away, if I said n—–, it’s not right.”

Allen’s comments were slammed in 2013 and now that they’ve been resurrected folks are just as outraged.

