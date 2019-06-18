Every day Huggy hears about something “Resident Trump” says or does that is just too crazy to make up! On today’s edition of “You Can’t Make This Ish Up”, Huggy discusses an interview on Fox and Friends where Trump not only compared Melania to Jackie O, he also called her an it. “We have our own Jackie O, it’s called Melania,” he said. Yikes…
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Also On Black America Web:
One thought on “Huggy Lowdown: ‘You Can’t Make This Ish Up!’”
People truly dont understand the depth of this country situation. I want yall to think about Pharoh in the bible days. A leader who could Never do no wrong. A leader who put fear into his circle of workers. A leader who wanted to be something he could NEVER be. The people knew he was Wrong but continue to support and praise him. You know the story you,can’t BELIEVE his Actions,Rhetoric and No Real Loyalty lies among him ALL IS GOOD. GOD IS NOT PLEASED from the TOP to the bottom.
WAKE UP!