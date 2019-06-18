Huggy Lowdown: ‘You Can’t Make This Ish Up!’

Every day Huggy hears about something “Resident Trump” says or does that is just too crazy to make up! On today’s edition of “You Can’t Make This Ish Up”, Huggy discusses an interview on Fox and Friends where Trump not only compared Melania to Jackie O, he also called her an it. “We have our own Jackie O, it’s called Melania,” he said. Yikes…

