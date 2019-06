We all have bad habits…some are worse than others. And there are some that we should cut out right now, even if they seem harmless. One thing you need to stop doing is hitting the snooze button in the morning, according to researchers it makes you even sleepier! You also need to stop sharing makeup with your friends…yuck!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: