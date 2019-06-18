Djimon Hounsou Hints That Kimora Lee Simmons Is Keeping Their Son From Him [Video]

Something tells us there might be something foul going down between actor Djimon Hounsou and his ex, Kimora Lee Simmons based on the video above.

In the video, Hounsou is asked abut his Father’s Day. You know, how it went, etc. Well, apparently that seemingly innocent question touched a nerve ’cause it seems like the actor was prevented from seeing his son that he shares with Simmons.

On Monday he was spotted at an L.A. County building— where it looked like he was handling some buisness — and asked how his Father’s Day went. When Hounsou heard the question, the look on his face said it all. But then he didn’t hold back when he spoke, either. He says it would’ve been nice to have seen his son Kenzo, who he shares with Kimora.

The camera guy asks point blank how long has been since he’s seen the boy? Djimon holds up a five, but doesn’t get specific about time frames. He then says he can’t even recall.

Here’s what’s also interesting and kinda confusing. On Father’s Day, Hounsou posted a photo of him and Kenzo together. That’s why it’s confusing … because it’s not clear if it’s just an old photograph he threw up for the holiday.

It get’s even more interesting when later as the actor is walking back to his ride, someone on the street asked him about fighting for custody. However, he quickly makes it clear that he’s not engaging in a custody battle with Kimora Lee.

They were an item from 2007 until 2012 and had one child together, Kenzo, who was born in 2009.

Lastly, just as the photog asked Hounsou if he had any words for Kimora Lee Simmons, he basically scoffs and closes the door in frustration. That says a lot.

