Kimora Lee Simmons Announces Forever 21+ Baby Phat Collab [Video]

Three months after Kimora Lee Simmons Leissner announced to WWD her plans to relaunch Baby Phat this summer, comes word that the classic early ’00s brand has teamed with Forever 21.

Baby Phat’s return was teased with a retro tech-featuring clip posted to Twitter features a message from a “K.L.S.” teasing “major buzz”— urging followers stay alert on June 13 because “the cat is back.”

what's the buzz about tho 📟📟📟

✌️more days until the cat is back 🐱👀 stay tuned for 6/13~ ✨ pic.twitter.com/ngjSyxYS3m — Forever 21 (@Forever21) June 12, 2019

Back in March, Kimora revealed that she personally bought the Baby Phat label from an undisclosed company.

Well…it’s June 13 and Baby Phat is back!

“We had to hunt around for it,” she told WWD at the time. […] It’s perfect timing for this. Over the past several years, we realized the brand resonates with people and lives deep in their souls.”

via Complex:

Baby Phat was a sub-label of the Phat Fashions imprint owned by Leissner’s ex-husband Russell Simmons. The brand served as the womenswear counterpart of Phat Farm, and earned more than a billion dollars in sales during its heyday. Baby Phat, along with the Phat Fashions companies, was sold to Kellwood Apparel in 2004. A couple of years later, Leissner took on the role of brand president, and held that position until 2010.

Kimora told WWD that the Baby Phat relaunch is scheduled for spring, and it will deliver “mainstream sportswear” pieces for millennials.

“We’re working fast and furiously and have a lot up our sleeves,” she said.

via Complex:

Baby Phat was a sub-label of the Phat Fashions imprint owned by Leissner’s ex-husband Russell Simmons. The brand served as the womenswear counterpart of Phat Farm, and earned more than a billion dollars in sales during its heyday. Baby Phat, along with the Phat Fashions companies, was sold to Kellwood Apparel in 2004. A couple of years later, Leissner took on the role of brand president, and held that position until 2010.

Kimora told WWD that the Baby Phat relaunch will deliver “mainstream sportswear” pieces for millennials.

“We’re working fast and furiously and have a lot up our sleeves,” she said.

Baby Phat is COMING and I’ve been prepared for precisely this moment pic.twitter.com/h7Wajev8lY — Ashley De la Torre (@_mo_mami) June 12, 2019

Baby Phat is coming back? It really is a Hot Girl Summer. pic.twitter.com/B7nGj3p3yY — sweetener 🍭 (@xosdlc) June 12, 2019

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE