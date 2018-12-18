Celebs That Make Co Parenting Look Easy!

1. Swizz Beatz and Mashonda Tifrere
Rapper Swizz Beatz and Mashonda Tifrere divorced in 2010 and made peace for the sake of their son, Kaseem.
2. Seal And Heidi Klum
After marrying in 2005, Klum and Seal divorced in 2014 and share four kids. They regularly do things as a family!
3. Evelyn Lozada And Carl Crawford
Carl Crawford and Evelyn Lozada were together for over 5 years and were engaged to be married, they share a son Leo.
4. Nick Cannon And Mariah Carey
Mariah and Nick were married for eight years and are parents to twins Moroccan and Monroe.
5. Kevin Hart And Torrei Hart
Kevin and Torrei were married from 2003-2011 and share two kids, Hendrix and Heaven.
6. Lenny Kravitz And Lisa Bonnet
“It makes things so easy that my parents are still very close,” actress Zoe Kravitz told Ocean Drive magazine in 2015. The young starlet reveals that her parents, musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, worked together to provide a normal life for her after their split.
7. Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons
Kimora and Russell were married from 1998-2009 and share two daughters, Aoki Lee and Ming Lee Simmons.
8. Will Smith And Sheree Zampino
Will and his ex wife share a son
9. Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony
J-Lo and Marc Anthony share 10-year-old twins Max and Emme