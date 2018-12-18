Celebs That Make Co Parenting Look Easy!

Posted 15 hours ago

1. Swizz Beatz and Mashonda Tifrere

Rapper Swizz Beatz and Mashonda Tifrere divorced in 2010 and made peace for the sake of their son, Kaseem.

2. Seal And Heidi Klum

After marrying in 2005, Klum and Seal divorced in 2014 and share four kids. They regularly do things as a family!

3. Evelyn Lozada And Carl Crawford

Carl Crawford and Evelyn Lozada were together for over 5 years and were engaged to be married, they share a son Leo.

4. Nick Cannon And Mariah Carey

Mariah and Nick were married for eight years and are parents to twins Moroccan and Monroe.

5. Kevin Hart And Torrei Hart

Kevin and Torrei were married from 2003-2011 and share two kids, Hendrix and Heaven.

6. Lenny Kravitz And Lisa Bonnet

“It makes things so easy that my parents are still very close,” actress Zoe Kravitz told Ocean Drive magazine in 2015. The young starlet reveals that her parents, musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, worked together to provide a normal life for her after their split.

7. Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons

Kimora and Russell were married from 1998-2009 and share two daughters, Aoki Lee and Ming Lee Simmons.

8. Will Smith And Sheree Zampino

Will and his ex wife share a son

9. Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony

J-Lo and Marc Anthony share 10-year-old twins Max and Emme

