Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Social Media Star Claudia Oshry When She Was A Teen

Does Cuba Gooding Jr. have a checkered that’s slowly coming to light?

Following his arrest last week for allegedly groping a woman at a NYC bar, social media star Claudia Oshry has come forward with claims that the actor sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old. It’s yet another abuse allegation against the embattled star that his lawyer has shot down.

As reported by Page Six, Oshry, 24, who rose to fame for her Instagram account “Girl With No Job,” made the revelation on her “The Morning Toast” podcast last week, a day before Cuba surrendered to the NYPD and was charged with groping a woman at a rooftop bar in Midtown.

“At the end of the day, like, I don’t know if I’ve ever considered myself to be, like, a victim of sexual assault because I’m not …,” said Oshry. “But yes, when I was in high school — I was f–king 16 years old, Cuba Gooding Jr. put his finger up my butt, and I felt wild.

51-year-old Cuba Gooding Jr. is accused of groping a 29-year-old woman while he was allegedly intoxicated at a New York City rooftop bar Sunday night; late Thursday afternoon, he was taken to criminal court, where he pleaded not guilty to forcible touching https://t.co/rHm8FBRga2 pic.twitter.com/vPgQ04Zlix — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 14, 2019

“Like, I felt — I don’t even know what the right word is. And now, it’s just become, like, a part of who I am. It’s a part of my story.”

Gooding’s attorney, Mark Heller has slammed her accusation.

“Cuba says he has no knowledge as to who this woman is and certainly knows something like that never happened,” Heller told The Post.

On the podcast, Oshry said she worked the story about the Oscar winner in part of her stand-up comedy act — and audience members have come up to her afterwards to share with her their own stories of Gooding getting too close for comfort while partying hard at bars.

“At least once every show, someone who comes up to me, they’re like, ‘Oh my God! Me and my friends were at a club and the same thing happened to me’ or ‘the same thing happened to my friend,’” she said.

“This is not the first time that I’ve heard, but this is the first time I’ve heard that police are involved.”

Oshry has noting but praise for the anonymous 30-year-old woman who came forward last week to tell cops Gooding grabbed her breast at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge on Seventh Avenue.

“Good on this, girl,” Oshry said. “Because how many f–king people is he going to grope before one of them calls the police? Mine was 10 years ago!”

Cuba has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual abuse and forcible touching.

Meanwhile, another woman also came forward last week with accusations that he touched her inappropriately more than a decade ago.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE