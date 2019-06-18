Black Moms Matter: When Do You Snitch On Your Niece Or Nephew?

| 06.18.19
Today we did something a little different, because we have Dominique in the Funny Chair; it’s Black Aunties Matter.  As an aunt your nieces and nephews tend to confide in you and tell you things they don’t tell their parents. But, when do you know it’s time to snitch? Dominique says if they tell her something their parents need to know she tells them that she’s going to talk with their parents. Sometimes that’s exactly what they want. She says they use her as “a bridge over troubled waters” to protect them from “that goon hand.”

