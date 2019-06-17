Tracee Ellis Ross To Voice/Executive Produce ‘Daria’ Spinoff Series For MTV

Tracee Ellis Ross is set to star and executive produce MTV’s upcoming “Daria” spinoff series titled “Jodie”

The adult animated series is described as a satire, and will follow Daria’s Black friend Jodie Landon as she navigates post-college life in her first job.

As noted by PEOPLE, “Jodie” “will be the first to feature a Black female lead in an adult animated series in almost 20 years,” the outlet writes, adding “It is set to delve into themes of gender and racial empowerment, along with exploring issues of privilege through humor.”

MTV has confirmed that “Jodie” will be the first in a series of spinoffs from “Daria,” which ran for five seasons from 1997 to 2002.

“I am thrilled to bring this project to life with MTV, both as executive producer and by voicing Jodie’s character. Being able to give voice to fresh, feminist and unexplored stories of young women excites me,” said Ellis Ross. ” We will feature a diverse cast, comprised mainly of unapologetically smart and ambitious young female characters who are vulnerable and flawed and interesting and funny….‘Jodie’ will be the first adult animated show in almost 20 years that will star a black woman. It will be a smart, funny workplace comedy full of commentary about everything from gentrification to sex to tech to call-out culture.”

The series hails from “Insecure” writer and co-producer Grace Nkenge Edwards.

“Given the passion for these characters, there was only one person who could build upon the legacy to reimagine Jodie for a whole new generation, and that person is Tracee Ellis Ross,” said MTV president Chris McCarthy. “This marks another exciting step forward for MTV Studios as we build out a wide new slate based on the rich characters from the history in MTV Animation.”

In related news, Ellis Ross will also narrate and serve as an executive producer on the spin-off to her hit “Blackish” series titled “Mixed-ish,” which is set to debut as part of ABC’s 2019-2020 lineup.

