Regina Hall Suffered Her Biggest Heartbreak At The Hands Of A Virgo

Regina Hall stars as Maya Babanikos in the new Shaft movie. She is the mother of JJ (Jessie T. Usher) and former lover to Shaft (Samuel L. Jackson). Their relationship ended a long time ago but find themselves rekindling their relationship after JJ gets engulfed in the family business.

Go figure, Regina and Sam Jackson are two Sagittarius in real life. We caught up with Hall while she was promoting the film and asked her about her zodiac connection to Sam/ Shaft and which sign has caused her heart break in the past.

In a separate clip, Hall revealed she uses Monistat on her edges to help them grow.

