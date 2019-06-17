Morehouse Alum Creates Company To Celebrate Family With Beautiful Wall Montages

WeMontage.com is an easy-to-use website that transforms memorable photos into peel and stick, removable wallpaper. With family reunions kicking off this summer, the tech company is making it easier for everyone in the family to enjoy the precious photos of the past, as well as the ones being taken at this year’s family reunion.

“Everyone knows Big Momma has the best photos of the family, but Big Momma won’t let you take the photos out of her house. If you scan those precious photos at the highest resolution, then save them as a jpeg, you can quickly upload them to WeMontage.com and make a memorable montage that you can put on your walls and enjoy everyday in your home or office.” said James Oliver, Jr., Morehouse College alumnus and Founder of WeMontage.

You can also use Google Photos to create a shared album and have your family members add their favorite family photos. Once the photos are added to the Google Photos album, you can easily connect your Google Photos account via WeMontage.com and upload your photos.

“Sharing photos taken at a family reunion is important because these are the good old days. The photos you take today at the family reunion will be the precious photos your family covets twenty years from now. And there is no better way to celebrate and enjoy those moments than on a large WeMontage,” said Oliver.

Founded in 2013 by James Oliver, Jr., WeMontage.com is the world’s only website that lets you turn your permanent photo memories into removable, peel and stick wallpaper. WeMontage has been featured on the TODAY Show three times, Good Morning America, Martha Stewart’s website, and more.