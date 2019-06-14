Inside Her Story: We Need To Represent Black Men Well In Media

| 06.14.19
As we head into Father’s Day Weekend, Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with screenwriter Nakia Stephens. Stephens holds herself accountable and feels a sense of responsibility for how Black men are represented in the media.

Studies show that the way Black men are represented in the media affects how society sees then and how Black men see themselves. Stephens newest film, Trey focuses on Black boys and their complicated relationship with their fathers. It follows the story of a boy who decided to “reclaim his sense of self by dropping his inherited name.” He goes on this journey to find his identity along with his father and grandfather.

Trey shows forgiveness and between Black men, which we rarely see in media.

Trey showed last night at the AABF.

