Yung Miami of the City Girls has a major announcement to make: she’s expecting!

The City Girls rapper shared the news on Instagram after weeks of speculation and that she wanted to share the news on her terms.

“I want this journey to be nothing but positive going forward and I wanted to share this with y’all. No one knows what is best for me but GOD, and this was just his timing for me,” she wrote. “Everybody doubted me and said I shouldn’t be rapping and that I wouldn’t be able to hold the group down while JT was away but I did just that and then some, to the point that you all have made this experience as an rapper so fulfilling that I cannot wait to show more of what I really have in store for my fans.”

She added, “I did everything they said I couldn’t because that’s just the type of woman I am and going to continue to be. Pregnancy is a beautiful thing and life changing, so I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for the City Girls! And for the record JT has nothing to do with me being pregnant she is so supportive and can’t wait for our newest addition! This is my personal life and it is what it is! PERIOD”

Congrats!

Yung Miami of City Girls Reveals She’s Pregnant! [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com