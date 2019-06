Game 5 of the NBA Finals was nothing short of insane! KD was back and then he was hurt again, the Raptors fans cheered when KD was injured, The Warriors were on a roll, and Kyle Lowry missed what would have been a game winning shot. Now everybody’s fans are coming up with excuses as to what happened on the court last night. Hear Huggy hilariously break it down in the audio above.

