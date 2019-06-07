Willow Smith Is ‘Curious’ About Polyamory [Video]

If you’re a fan of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s “Red Table Talk,” you know the show covers just about any subject. Pretty much nothing is off limits. That includes the subject of polyamory which is something “Table Talk” will be dealing with in a future episode, reports theJasminebrand.
Polyamory is something Jada’s daughter, Willow Smith, is very “curiouis” about. If you don’t know what polyamory is, it’s generally a three-way relationship involving a man and two women, three men, three women, etc. It’s just not TWO people in a relationship.
When speaking with Jimmy Kimmel, Jada explained how the topic came to be:
“It’s a throuple that Willow was actually following on Instagram. That’s how it all came to be. She became very curious about this whole polyamory thing.”
Kimmel then asked if Willow is actually into polyamory for herself?
“Possibly. I don’t know. Listen, she’s 18 who the heck knows what’s going to go down.”
Hmm, it’s worth noting that on a previous episode of “Red Table Talk,” Willow admitted that she not into traditional monogamous relationships.
“That feeling of ‘You’re my one and my only, there’s no else,’ for me, that would not work.”
