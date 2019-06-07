Tyler Perry To Aspiring Actress: “You Don’t Need A Billboard To Get My Attention”

Tyler Perry is not impressed with an actress who paid $2000 for billboards asking the movie mogul for a job.

Racquel Bailey, 32, admits that she spent her rent money on two billboards in Atlanta that read “Attention Mr. Perry, Racquel Bailey is your next leading lady.”

And this isn’t the first time she has paid to get Perry’s attention.

“Seven years ago, I put a billboard up in Atlanta,” Bailey said. “I never heard back from Mr. Perry, but I went back to the drawing board and continued to work on my craft, auditioned more and worked more.”

The move landed her a role on HBO’s acclaimed series “The Night Of,” which is currently available On Demand.

The wife and mother of two believes “any leap of faith is worth it.” Adding, “You never know how things are going to go until you do it,” Bailey said. Perry, meanwhile, is not here for the shenanigans, and has made clear to aspiring actors — do not pay for ads in his neighborhood asking him for a role in one of his projects.

The director posted a photo of Bailey’s billboard on his Instagram along with the caption, “Auhhh…. soooooo…… here’s the deal. This is not the way to get my attention if you’re looking for a role in one of my shows. Please DON’T DO THIS, SAVE YOUR MONEY!! This is the third time that someone has done this. PLEASE STOP! To audition is FREE!! I’m sure you can use that money for a better purpose.”

He added, “I love that you want to work with me, and I love that you invest in yourself. But when you do things like this it puts my team on high alert and makes me look at you sideways. I know the message that you want to send is a positive one, but this comes across as the opposite.”

Perry wants all aspiring actors to take note: “Again, the best way to work for me is to AUDITION and it’s FREE! We post breakdowns all the time for actors. JUST COME AND AUDITION.”

He concluded his message to Bailey with, “God bless you dreamer. I have no doubt you will make it one day!!”

