Inside Her Story: HPV Is Still The Most Common STD

| 06.07.19
Recently Desperate Housewives star Marcia Cross has shared her diagnosis of anal cancer. It is likely connected to her husband’s throat cancer caused by HPV. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with gynecologist Dr Nita Landry who warns that HPV is still an issue.

HPV is the most common STD and its connected to a number of different cancers. In women it can cause cervical, vaginal, or vulvar cancer. In men it can cause penis cancer. And in both men and women it can lead to anal and throat cancer.

The good news is  that there is an HPV vaccine; it’s recommended for 13-year-old boys and girls but has been approved for people up to age 45.

“We want people to be educated but not paranoid” Dr. Landry says. Doctors are constantly reading and researching to give their patients the most up to date information. “You can HPV for decades before you have any issues,” she explained, which is why it’s important to get tested.

