Boyfriend Sentenced To Life In Prison After Pleading Guilty To Strangling 19-Year-Old [Video]

A Georgia man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to strangling his 19-year-old girlfriend to death 2½ years ago, Channel 2 Action News reports.

Jury selection just started Monday in the case of 21-year-old Elijah Ramoutar on charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

“In the middle of the state’s sixth witness,” the DA’s office said in a statement, “the defendant indicated that he wanted to plead guilty to all the charges against him.”

Romoutar was 19 when he was arrested in connection with the Dec. 6, 2016, death of Alyssa Wright.

This is 19 yo Alyssa Wright and her high school sweetheart,Elijah Ramoutar.Tonight he is charged w her murder.

Wright’s family previously told Channel 2 Action News that the teen went to Ramoutar’s home the night before her body was found.

“We were sitting on the bed, laughing, joking about things that were starting to look up for us,” Melinda Wright said. “She said, ‘Bye. I love you. I’ll be back.’”

Newton deputies were sent to residence after one of Ramoutar’s relatives called 911. The family member, prosecutors said, told authorities Ramoutar reached out and said he had killed his girlfriend.

Deputies found him behind the house, and Wright was found dead inside, according to prosecutors. He confessed to law enforcement, too, they said. An autopsy by the GBI found that Wright died from strangulation.

It’s not clear why Ramoutar killed Wright. There were no signs of issues between the couple, Wright’s family said.

