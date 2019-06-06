Toronto Fan Receiving Death Threats After Vulgar Sex Remarks About Ayesha Curry

The white male Toronto Raptors fan that made sexual comments about Ayesha Curry claims to be receiving death threats since issuing a public apology.

Following Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Toronto’s CP24 News dished with several Raptors fans outside the arena in an area known as “Jurassic Park,” Complex reports. But one fan decided to disrespect Steph Curry’s wife on live television when asked share his feelings about the game.

“It was unreal and I just want to let everyone know: Ayesha Curry, we’re going to f**k her in the p***y,” he said into the camera — watch it go down via the Twitter embed below.

Following the incident, reporter Kelly Linehan filed a complaint with the Toronto police. A criminal investigation was launched and it wasn’t long before salesman Tristan Warkentin came forward and admitted to being the a**hole in the clip.

“I’m not in a position to defend myself in terms of what happened. I am sure you understand the influence of alcohol,” Warkentin explained to the Toronto Sun. “To be honest I don’t even remember being there but I am responsible for my own actions at the end of the day… [I] am not sitting here claiming victim.”

Tristan claims he’s receiving death threats since coming forward, and blames the media for blowing up the incident and putting him in the national spotlight.

“I think I’m today’s dirt and you guys are rolling with it,” he stated. “That’s your job, I respect that.”

Although Toronto Police have launched an investigation into his actions, Warkentin’s lawyer is confident that no criminal charges will be filed against his client, the report states.

“Realistically, at the end of the day there is not going to be any trouble other than the backlash and the repercussions of my actions,” his attorney explained. “There (are) no criminal charges that can be laid because of what happened. Does that make it any less wrong? Absolutely not.”

