Steph Curry Defends Ayesha Curry: ‘Proud Of You For Being Authentic’

Stephen Curry has come to the defense of his wife Ayesha Curry after she polarized the Internet with comments about her insecurities on “Red Table Talk.” Despite being in the middle of an intense playoff season, Curry took time from practice to show his woman love and support amid the backlash.

“Proud of you for being authentic and putting yourself out there-not being afraid of the potential bullsh*t and nonsense that could and did come at you,” Curry said in a touching Instagram post. “Way more positive than negative with all of this. Keep being you.” He ended the message with a sweet and simple, “I love you.”

 

 

So there you have it men who can’t seem to understand where Ayesha was coming from. Now can we put this whole thing to bed?

 

 

originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close