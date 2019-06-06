Campground Manager Who Pulled Gun On Black Couple Hit With Misdemeanor Charge

The campground manager who was recently fired by Kampgrounds of America in Mississippi for pulling a gun out on a Black couple has been charged with a misdemeanor after turning herself in Tuesday morning.

Ruby Howell, 70, turned herself in to the Oktibbeha County Jail after being hit with a misdemeanor charge of threatening exhibition of a weapon. She posted $500 bond shortly after being processed, according to the Starkville Daily News.

As we previously reported, Jessica Richardson shared video of she and her husband’s encounter with Ruby in a post on Facebook. In the caption, she explained how they were trying to enjoy a picnic with their dog by Oktibbeha County Lake when Howell confronted them.

The couple reportedly asked at the reception office whether they needed a reservation at the campsite to spend the day by the nearby lake and were told access to the lake was not exclusive to guests.

However, soon after they started walking, Richardson and her husband were approached by Ruby, who pulled her truck up next to them, got out of the vehicle and took out a gun. After learning the couple did not have a reservation, she ordered them to leave the campsite.

In the video, Richardson can be heard saying: “This lady just pulled a gun because we [are] out here and don’t have reservations. The only thing you had to tell us was to leave, we would have left. You didn’t have to pull a gun.”

The woman responds,”Well I’m just telling you you need to leave because it’s under private ownership,” she said before eventually putting the gun away. You can’t be out here.”

Shortly after the video was posted on Facebook, Kampgrounds of America issued the following statement:

Kampgrounds of America does not condone the use of a firearm in any manner on our properties or those owned and operated by our franchisees. The employee involved in the incident has been relieved of her duties at the Starkville KOA.

Social media appears to be divided on the incident, with the trolls and racists naturally blaming the Black couple, while more forward-thinking folks are pointing out the hypocrisy of America’s so-called justice system.

“only a misdemeanor huh? smh that old racist bat should do at least a year. not shocking at all that the system went easy on an elderly WHITE woman. this system is a complete joke,” wrote one commenter.

