Russell Wilson Doing Ballet With His Daughter Is The Sweetest Thing You’ll See All Day [VIDEO]

The way that Ciara and Russell Wilson love on their children is absolutely heartwarming. Over the weekend, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback shared an adorable video of himself and his 2-year-old daughter, Sienna, at ballet practice.

“Special Bond. Mornin’ Ballet with my baby girl. #ShesGotTheMovesLikeCiara #SorryJagger,” he captioned the clip.

Instead of just bringing the toddler to practice and watching passively from the sidelines, the 30-year-old athlete took off his shoes and joined his baby girl on the dance floor.

“This just melts my heart. So stinkin cute,” Ciara chimed in beneath the video.

Apparently Wilson, who is slated to report to Seahawks training camp next week, is just as hands on when it comes to his adorable stepson, Future. He followed up with a clip of the 5-year-old at a Little League game. The proud papa can be heard in the background cheering the kindergartner on.

When it comes to step families, the Wilsons are blended family goals. Earlier this year, the Super Bowl Champion told Buzz Feed that being a stepdad has taught him what real love is.

“And I think ultimately—you know the thing that I’ve learned the most and I think this is real, the thing that I’ve learned the most is that being a stepdad and then also having our little daughter as well, being a stepdad, you really find out what love’s like. It’s interesting. It’s easy to love somebody that’s blood and everything else, but when you can love somebody just like it’s your own child and everything else, that’s what real love is like.”

