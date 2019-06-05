Reverend Al Sharpton: It’s Time To Rebuild Black America

| 06.05.19
This week Donald Trump is paying a visit to London and Normandy in remembrance of D-Day. Reverend Al Sharpton reminds us that after WWII the United States developed a plan to help rebuild European nations, even those who were our enemies during the war. And he asks, “if we can repair the damage that was done to enemies that attacked us” why can’t we repair the damage to Black people who were enslaved and discriminated against for generations?  Our issues are not behind us, and for anyone who wonders why Rev. Sharpton still marches he says he does so for boys like the Central Park 5; “who get railroaded with no justice.”

One thought on “Reverend Al Sharpton: It’s Time To Rebuild Black America

  1. African American Woman on said:

    Al Sharkton will say anything to stay relavant. And the plan for this is??? Maybe Al can sell some of those $10,000 suits her wears and use his perm money to break ground. Who knew being a charlatan could be a life long career?

