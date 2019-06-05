Summer is right around the corner and several Christian films are coming out for you to see. According to Christian Post over the last several years Christian movies have been doing great in the box office.

Tim Tebow’s “Run the Race” brought in over $6 million domestically and Devon Franklin’s film “Breakthrough” made nearly $40 million.

Below you can find four faith-based movies that are coming to a theater near you!

“Emanuel”

The documentary will tell the story of survivors as well as family members who were murdered during Bible study at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015. “Emanuel” is set to be released nationwide on June 17th and 19th.

“The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith”

“The Other Side of Heaven 2,” will continue to tell the real-life story of missionary John H. Groberg as he returns to Tonga in the 60’s. Part 1 of this film was released two decades ago.

During part 2, fans will get to see as Groberg’s faith is shaken up after his sixth child is born with an illness. The film will be released on June 28th.

“Overcomer”

The Kendrick Brothers are back with the new film “Overcomer.” This faith-based film is all about understanding and knowing someones identity.

Reports state that “Overcomer” was inspired by the book of Ephesians. The film will be released on August 23rd!

“Let Go and Let God”

“Let Go and Let God” shares the story of two people from two different worlds that are shaken up after experiencing death in their family. The two question God after this occurs as their faith leads them to a path they weren’t expecting.

This film will be released by Luv Life Entertainment and currently has no release date.

Must-See Christian Movies Coming Out This Summer was originally published on getuperica.com