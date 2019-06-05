Israel Houghton Denies That Adrienne Has Fertility Issues

Adrienne Bailon has been open about her fertility struggles on “The Real” but when a troll accused her of lying about her journey to motherhood, her husband had to get the hater right together.

As reported by MadameNoire, late last week, Adrienne took to her post on The Real to open up about her stressful attempts to plan a pregnancy.

“When I started family planning, I thought I had to set it all up,” she said. “I thought, I don’t want to miss an entire season of The Real or be home for like days or months with my baby. I was like, ‘Ok! I want to have a baby. If I can get pregnant between this window, then I can give birth’ — that’s not how it works. It didn’t work out that way.”

“We even took time off,” she added. “We were like, ‘Aw man, it didn’t work out like I thought it was. Guess I’ll try next year.’ Isn’t that crazy, how we as women put so much pressure on ourselves that it didn’t work out for the timeline I thought I wanted, so I actually stopped trying? Isn’t that crazy?”

When “The Real” released a clip of that conversation to their social media, one person was especially negative, saying: “Adrienne motorlienmouth needs ATTENTION today. You know you have issues in having a baby. Your just lien to everyone. We know you very well. Phony loca.”

That message caught the eye of her husband, gospel singer Israel Houghton, who replied: “and how long have you known her? Please don’t do that. Thanks. Figure out who you are. God Bless you as you go.”

Fans of the couple know that Mr. Houghton doesn’t play when it comes to his wife. He previously came to her defense when someone questioned his relationship Adrienne, who many believe has little in common with so-called Christian man of God.

“It’s amazing to me that people feel like it’s ok to bash people that they do not know. Including the woman that I absolutely love,” he wrote On Instagram. “Someday people will know more about how special @adriennebailon is. She loves God. She loves me. That’s it. I can’t speak to your confusion based on her page… And with all respect- I do not care. I appreciate that you care. However, you nor anyone else other than close family and friends know what really is up. Stand by, hold please, eventually it will make more sense.”

Israel and Adrienne married in November 2016, following his divorce from Meleasa Houghton. T

Israel and Meleasa were together from 1994 to 2016 and separated in 2015. They have two daughters and two sons. He also has two sons from an extramarital affair.

