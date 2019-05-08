Loni Love Shares How She Feels Being ‘The Darkest, Biggest’ Woman On ‘The Real’

Loni also noted the improper lighting in the earlier seasons of the talk show, which she says altered her appearance, which made her even more aware of how the audience might react to her comments.

“Even just with lighting on the show, we didn’t have the proper lighting for dark-skinned big women and sometimes you couldn’t even see my face,” she recalled.

“It’s because of that you had to change some things, they take your message a different way, if you don’t look a certain way to them,” Love continued. “I had to try and fix that. It’s gotten a lot better for our show.”

Check out the full conversation with Loni via the video above.

Loni also opened up to ABC Radio about her new boo, businessman James Welsh, who she meet via a dating app. James had no idea she was a famous comedian when they first hooked up.

She shared a cute story about how he reacted once he finally realized she’s famous.

“‘Why are you walking the carpet?’” Love recalls Welsh asking her when they first met at a film premiere. “‘Oh, you have a line in the movie?’ I was like, ‘No I don’t. I just got to walk the carpet.’”

She continues, “[Then we] went to a premiere party. And at the premiere party people from the movie kept coming up to me going, ‘Loni! I love you on The Real …’ And you can see when the first person came he was listening to them. And you could see his face change because he was like, ‘What?’ And then the next person, then the next person, and then it hit him: The Real.”

Chalk it up to the fact that “he’s a man” and “he has his own business” as to why James was clueless about her fame.

“And so, we were talking and when I would mention, ‘Oh I got a comedy show,’ he thought, ‘Oh, it’s like a little open mic or something like that,’” she adds.

“So then, at one point, in the party — he turned he said, ‘I’m so sorry, I didn’t realize you were Loni Love from…,’” she says. “And I thought that was so cool and it was so sweet.”

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE