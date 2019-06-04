Phaedra Parks‘ ex-husband Apollo Nida is officially a free man.

The ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star was released from prison and sent to a Philadelphia halfway house.

Nida, who was sentenced to eight years in prison for fraud charges, will be released from the halfway house in October.

Back in January 2014, Nida was arrested and pleaded guilty in charges to a fraud scheme that according to prosecutors stole millions of dollars from over 50 people during a four year period. Nida had previously served five years in federal prison for auto title fraud before wedding Parks in 2009.

Former ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Apollo Nida Released From Prison was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

