TJMS25
HomeTJMS25

Tour Stop #2: Detroit Was An Unforgettable Party! [VIDEO, PHOTOS]

Leave a comment

Tom Joyner and friends are hitting cities across the country to celebrate 25 years of the Tom Joyner Morning Show.

The One More Time Experience (OMTE) hit Detroit over the weekend keeping the incredible momentum from the D.C. Show!

KEM and Robin Thicke headlined the show and DJ Twist did a great job of keeping everyone’s energy high!

Check out the recap video to see what you missed.

Mary Griffin performed a tribute to the great Aretha Franklin. Which is fitting, because the show was the first event held in the newly named Aretha Franklin Amphitheater.

Photo: 105.9 Kiss

After Griffin’s moving tribute to the queen; Robin Thicke took the stage and had the women swooning!

Photo: 105.9 Kiss

Photo: 105.9 Kiss

When KEM hit the stage he brought the house down!

Photo: 105.9 Kiss

Photo: Radio One Digital

Photo: Radio One Digital

The night ended with a toast led by Tom. It was a perfect night.

Check out the upcoming tour stops here.

You do not want to miss this show!

 

Detroit , KEM , OMTE , Robin Thicke , Tom Joyner

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close