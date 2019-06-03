CLOSE
Life & Style
HomeLife & StyleHealth & Wellness

Study: More African Americans Got Timely Cancer Care After ‘Obamacare’

Leave a comment

CHICAGO (AP) — New research suggests that states that expanded Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act eliminated racial differences in being able to quickly start on treatment after a diagnosis of advanced cancer.

The law that is often called “Obamacare” let states expand Medicaid eligibility and offer subsidies to help people buy health insurance.

Yale University researchers used electronic health records on 36,000 patients across the United States to gauge its impact. Before the law, 5% fewer African Americans were starting treatment within a month of their cancer diagnoses. In states that expanded Medicaid, that difference went away.

Results were featured Sunday at a cancer conference in Chicago.

10 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer
10 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Cancer , Cancer treatment , Obamacare

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close