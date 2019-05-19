Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s New Baby Has A Biblical Name

Psalm West.

That’s the name of the youngest member of the Kardashian-West clan as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian shared the news on social media.

Per E Online, young Psalm joins his older siblings Chicago, 1, older brother Saint, 3 and North West, 5.

“Beautiful Mother’s Day,” Kim shared on Twitter Friday afternoon with a photo of her newborn. “With the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need.”

“Kim and Kanye have known for awhile and are very excited. They had one male embryo left and are thrilled it has worked out,” a source previously explained to E! News. “Kim always wanted four kids and having two boys and two girls feels perfect. They were very happy with the entire experience the first time and are so grateful to have one more baby.”

Congrats Kim and Kanye. What do you think of Psalm for a baby name?

