Donald Trump Denies Calling Duchess Meghan ‘Nasty’ Despite There Being A Recorded Interview

Donald Trump has denied calling Meghan Markle “nasty” despite a recorded interview in which you can hear him saying just that.

The former reality star gave an interview to The Sun, and it was mentioned that Markle was planning to skip meeting him during his visit to the UK on Monday.

Trump and his wife, Melania, are expected to meet with the Queen and other members of the royal family for a “private lunch” at Buckingham Palace after his arrival. Markle, who gave birth to her first child last month, is on maternity leave and will reportedly be absent from the meeting.

When asked by the interviewer if he was aware that Markle “wasn’t so nice” about his presidential campaign, Trump said: “I didn’t know that, no. I didn’t know that.” He then added: “I hope she is OK.”

I never called Meghan Markle “nasty.” Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019

The interviewer added: “She said she would move to Canada if you got elected. It turned out she moved to Britain.”

Trump replied: “There are a lot of people moving here, so what can I say? No, I didn’t know she was nasty.”

After audio of the interview was posted on the The Sun’s website, Trump immediately denied calling Markle “nasty” and slammed the report as “fake news.”

“I never called Meghan Markle ‘nasty.’ Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold,” he tweeted on Sunday.

You called Hillary “nasty”. You called the mayor of San Juan “nasty”. You called Megyn Kelly “nasty”. You called Kamala Harris “nasty”. So no one believes that you didn’t call Meghan Markle “nasty” because you are a misogynistic asshole who disrespects women. No apology! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 2, 2019

Trump supporters have been quick to note that he did not call Markle “nasty” but rather the comments she made about him during his presidential campaign.

When asked if it was good having “an American princess,” Trump said he thought “she will do excellently.”

The duchess was critical of Trump during a 2016 appearance on “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,”calling him “divisive” and “misogynistic.”

“Yes, of course, Trump is divisive, think about female voters alone, right… I think it was in 2012 the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points; that is a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it, that’s a huge chunk of it,” said the former “Suits” star.

She admitted to supporting Hillary Clinton not “because she’s a woman, but certainly because Trump has made it easy to see that you don’t really want that kind of world that he’s painting.”

