Ciara’s Red Table Talk: Future, Russell And Loving Herself [WATCH]

In this emotional episode of the latest Red Table Talk, Willow, Jada and Adrienne sit at the Red Table with Ciara to discuss how she overcame the emotional pain of past relationships, including one with rapper Future to get to the blessed space she’s in today.

Her very public relationship with the superstar rapper turned bad after the couple welcomed a son, also named Future.

Ciara rebounded from the public demise of that relationship and moved on to NFL star Russell Wilson, who she married in 2016. They had a daughter, Sienna in 2017.

Ciara also talks about how she manifested her career by becoming very specific about what she wanted to do and what she wanted to achieve in her life.

You can watch the new episode here or below.

Recently, Red Table Talk was recently nominated for a Daytime Emmy and a Critics’ Choice Television Award. The series also won a NAACP award, was a People’s Choice Award finalist and was nominated for a Streamy Award.

New episodes of Red Table Talk air every Monday at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

