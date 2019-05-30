Gary Owen Is Excited To Finally Be Rooting For A Winning Team

Moving is a lot of work and can be stressful, especially if you’re moving far away. Gary Owen and his family recently moved from Cincinnati, where he is from, to The Bay area, where his wife’s from. He says her family stops by every day, but it’s okay because “she has a successful family,” and they aren’t asking for things like his was.

Now that he’s in the Bay he’s a Golden State Warriors fan and it’s exciting for him. This season he’s been so happy about the Warriors that he’s been “ghost riding the whip and listening to E-40.”

Tom has predicted that the Toronto Raptors will sweep the Warriors this year but Owen thinks that’s a long shot. Who do you have in the finals this year?

