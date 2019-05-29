Lamar Odom Admits He Paid For ‘Plenty Of Abortions’ And Doesn’t ‘Feel Proud’ About It

As pro-lifers continue to protest the restrictive abortion laws that are rolling out across the nation,Lamar Odom wants y’all to know that he’s had thousands of sexual encounters over the years, many of which resulted in unwanted pregnancies that he paid to terminate.

“I would f—k five or six girls a week, but my demons tormented me on the one night I went home alone. I needed women as an outlet … an escape. But this does not come without problems,” he writes in his new book, “Darkness to Light,” which was released on May 28. “Most of my sex has been unprotected, and I’ve paid for plenty of abortions over the years.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers forward admits he doesn’t “feel proud about [them] at all.”

The New York native also claims his so-called sex addiction is the result of his mom, Cathy Mercer, dying when he was a child. “I used sex to fill the void … to make me feel complete,” he adds in the memoir. “I wanted to be loved, but I could never find love.”

In his memoir, Odom writes in detail about his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian, whom he was married to from 2009 to 2016, and recalled an incident where he threatened to kill her because he was high on cocaine and ecstasy.

“Khloé came down and knocked on the door. I opened it suddenly and grabbed her forcefully by the shoulders, which frightened her. ‘What the f–k are you doing?’ I screamed, out of my mind. ‘You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I’ll f–king kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!’”

He eventually asked his wife for forgiveness.

“I was embarrassed and ashamed,” he recalls. “It was a new low for our relationship and my life … the most regrettable moment in a series of regrettable moments.”

Odom and Kardashian officially split in December 2016.

“Darkness to Light” is now available in bookstores.

