Underage Driver Accused Of Driving Stolen Car Through Chick-Fil-A

An underage driver is in custody in Georgia after police said she led them on a chase and drove a stolen car through a Chick-fil-A.

The restaurant is reportedly closed due to the crash. The incident started at about 4 a.m. Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police said.

An officer was driving when a car that was changing lanes caught his attention. The officer ran the tag number and realized the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The officer turned on his blue lights and tried to stop the car, but the vehicle kept going, police said. The car turned, and the officer followed. Police said the officer then lost the car.

A second officer spotted the car, near the Chick-fil-A restaurant. The officer tried to deploy stop sticks, but they weren’t released in time. The car drove around the officer and into the restaurant’s parking lot, where the driver lost control and smashed through the wall of the restaurant, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Two juveniles were arrested in connection with the incident. The girl remains in the custody of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice. A boy was released to his parents.

The stolen car was removed from the Chick-fil-A about 5:30 a.m.

