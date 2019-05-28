Allstate Recognizes Pillars in the Community

If you’re wondering if you should enter the Allstate Stories Of Strength competition, keep reading. We’re positive you’ll want to nominate someone you love to win the trip of a lifetime after you read about last year’s winner, Tomika Winfrey‘s, experience.

Winfrey had no idea that her mom shared her story with the contest until she received a phone call and the voice on the other end congratulated her; she was “elated!”

Let’s back up a little to why Winfrey’s mom shared her story. Winfrey was going through breast cancer treatments while still working, and mentoring the youth; but she kept a smile on her face. She kept such a positive attitude during her treatments that others took notice. While going through radiation she became friends with another patient, who nicknamed her “sunshine.”

As she was finishing up her radiation, she received a phone call and learned that she had won a trip to the 2018 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion. Upon hearing the news she felt “so blessed,” and so grateful. The trip “couldn’t have come at a better time,” she explained. Just a few weeks after she finished treatment, she was at what seemed like the biggest family reunion ever; with her mom, daughter and sister by her side!

Winfrey described it as “a phenomenal trip,” that served as a “celebration” at the end of a difficult journey.

Everyone that she met that weekend was kind and welcoming, including Tom Joyner! Winfrey got to be on stage with the Tom Joyner Morning Show crew during the Sky Show on Friday and it was an experience she’ll never forget.

For Winfrey, the highlight of the trip was seeing Bell Biv DeVoe in concert. She has loved them for years, and being able to be front and center during their show, “was definitely the highlight,” she explained.

Last year, she and her family had, “such a wonderful time” that they’re working on planning this year’s trip now.

Allstate’s Stories of Strength recognizes everyday individuals in our community doing extra ordinary things. No matter how big or how small, nominate someone to win the trip of a life time! Click here.