Kirk Franklin On His New Album And Why ‘God Is So Dope’

If You Missed It
| 05.24.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Very few artists are able to inspire, educate and spread love through their music; Kirk Franklin is one of those artists. Since his very first album in 1993, he’s been inspiring people and sharing the love of God all across the world.

His thirteenth album, Long Live Love, comes out on May 31 and each of the songs has purpose. For example, Just For Me, is a message for people that even their struggles are specific to them and are given to them by God to help them grow.

As big of a star as he is, Franklin is very “humble” in all that he does. He explains that he’s able to stay humble and grateful because, “I know God loves me but he don’t need me.” He knows that “God can use anybody to do what he needs to do.”

The music comes to him at random times, like when he’s “walking down the street,” or “taking a shower” he explains. Franklin believes that the songs he sings are not his but God’s and God “so dope” for allowing him to “borrow” them.

Franklin will hit the road to tour his new album in July.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

gospel , Kirk Franklin , new music , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close