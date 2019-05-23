CLOSE
Video Of Teens Having Sex In Durham High School Was Shared To Social Media

Source: Jetta Productions / Getty

According to ABC11, a video that shows two teens having sex inside a classroom at Durham’s Riverside High School was shared to social media. According to reports, the girl in the video was unaware that the act was being recorded. She says that she and the boy in the video got into an argument after she discovered that the video has been shared online.

Durham Public Schools statement released upon investigation: 

“Riverside Principal Tonya Williams and her team, as well as the Durham County Office of the Sheriff, are investigating allegations that some students engaged in inappropriate sexual activity on the Riverside campus that was then shared to social media. Principal Williams has taken steps to help prevent such incidents from happening in the future. Due to student privacy laws we cannot share any more information on the subject, but we are investigating, and the safety and privacy of our students is our highest concern.”

Video Of Teens Having Sex In Durham High School Was Shared To Social Media was originally published on foxync.com

